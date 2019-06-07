Shifnal to get new purpose-built Medical Centre

Shifnal is to have a new purpose-built medical centre in the town to replace the cramped premises of the current practice and to accommodate an anticipated increase in patient numbers from planned housing developments in the area.

An artist’s impression of the planned new premises

Plans set out in a business case for the development of new premises for Shifnal Medical Practice have been approved by Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s Primary Care Commissioning Committee.

The new premises will be at Haughton Road and developer and investor Assura aims to start construction early next year, with the new facility opening in early 2021.

This new site has been designed to allow for further growth in the town so it can support an expected 40% increase in its future patient list as a result of planned major housing developments in the local area.

The current practice premises at Shrewsbury Road, which is the only main GP practice in Shifnal, need to be replaced due to cramped conditions with a number of key problems such as poor disabled access and a small reception area. In the design for the new premises, there will be 11 consulting rooms as well as treatment rooms and rooms for counselling and interviews. The site will also have car parking spaces for up to 58 vehicles.

This additional space will also allow the practice to provide a range of additional services on site in Shifnal. Due to the lack of space in the current premises, several of its essential services, including specialist diabetic eye screening and a memory clinic, have had to transfer to the Practice’s Priorslee branch, which is 3.5 miles away.

Louise Linning, Acting Practice Manager at Shifnal & Priorslee Medical Practice, said:

“The GP Partners and Practice Team of Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Practice are pleased to have received the support and backing of Shropshire CCG and NHS England in connection with the approval of a new medical premises. The news will be much welcomed by our patient population who, alongside our Patient Participation Group and local Councillors, have long supported the Practice with its proposal.”

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire CCG, added:

“The design for the new premises will mean that Shifnal will have a modern GP surgery and the practice will go from strength-to-strength as it will be able to expand its services to meet the needs of an increasing local population.”

