Repair work to take place on Lord Hill’s statue next month

Work is to take place next month to repair the statue of Lord Hill on top of The Column in Shrewsbury.

Lord Hill’s column in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

The work – which is subject to approval from Historic England – follows an inspection carried out in February this year after several small pieces of stone were found on the ground. It’s thought they had fallen from the statue following high winds and freezing temperatures.

Shropshire Council says the repair work is estimated to take two to three days to complete.

The cost of the work is around £10,000 and will be completed by stonemasons using a truck-mounted 50-metre-high mobile platform.

Shropshire Council – supported by the Friends of Lord Hill’s Column – is currently seeking to secure an estimated £500,000 needed to replace the statue of Lord Hill with an exact replica made from its original material, Coade stone.

