Riverside Medical Practice to move to new Shrewsbury town centre site

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury’s Riverside Medical Practice is to move to new purpose-built premises just a short distance from its current location.

An artist’s impression of how the new Riverside Medical Practice will look at The Tannery development
The practice is to move from its current site at Roushill to The Tannery development on Barker Street after plans were approved by Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s Primary Care Commissioning Committee.

The practice will be based in the second block on the Tannery Site, which is currently under construction and adjacent to the student accommodation block. There are also plans for a pharmacy to be located in an adjoining ground floor unit.

Overall there will be double the number of clinical rooms in the new building. The space has also been designed so the practice can grow and there are plans to offer a range of additional services including psychological support and care for alcohol dependency. The additional space would also allow the practice to offer accommodation to local patient and self-help groups.

Work has already started on the site as part of the original building work. The new practice and pharmacy is potentially set to be finished and open in June 2020.

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire CCG, said:

“The practice and patients at Riverside have been very patient and it has been a challenge to find a suitable site but through partnership working between the Practice, the CCG, and the Council a great solution has been put forward with The Tannery site.”

Tracy Willocks, Business Manager for Riverside Medical Practice, said:

“To finally hear that this development has been approved was overwhelming, as many years of hard work from the Riverside Team has been put in to this building project. I am ecstatic that our patients and staff will now have a building that will support our expansion of services and our vision for the future.”

Shropshire Council agreed to invest in the work required to accommodate the practice, as part of its plans to support the regeneration of Shrewsbury’s West End.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member for economic growth, said:

“This is brilliant news for the Riverside Medical Practice and its patients as it means the medical practice can remain in a town centre location. It’s also great news for the council and for the town and I’m delighted that our investment has made this move possible.

“We want to help ensure the health of our residents by ensuring that there are good quality, sustainable, health services in the county. This move will ensure that this local practice has modern, fit-for-purpose facilities with space for expansion to support growth in patient numbers.”

