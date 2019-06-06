Police to enforce restricted access routes around Ironbridge and Woodside

Police officers will be carrying out enforcement activity over the coming weeks to deter drivers from using ‘No vehicles – except for access’ and ‘Unsuitable for HGV’ roads as cut-through routes in Ironbridge and Woodside.

Drivers are ignoring restricted access signs including at Lincoln Hill in Ironbridge. Photo: Google Street View

West Mercia Police says that numerous complaints have been made to them regarding vehicles disobeying restricted access signs around Woodside and Ironbridge – including Lincoln Hill, Church Hill, Paradise and Hodge Bower.

Many of the roads are very narrow and unsuitable for the traffic passing through them, and local residents have reported some damage to property and are very concerned about the risk to pedestrian safety.

Local officers will be carrying out random checks in the area over the coming weeks to educate any drivers who are seen to be disobeying these signs. Drivers who continue to disregard the signage will be dealt with appropriately by means of enforcement.

PC John Walters from West Mercia Police said: “These signs are in place for a reason and motorists are putting local residents at risk by using these roads as a shortcut. Local activity will start this week and we hope this will improve the safety of the road for all those who use it, as well as reassuring local residents that we are taking their concerns seriously.”

