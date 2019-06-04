Shropshire Council to reconsider planned changes to bus services

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet is to reconsider the proposed reduction or removal of a number of subsidised bus services in the county following a public consultation.

The council launched a six-week consultation into a proposed reduction of its public transport budget in March. The plans would have seen a fall in the number and frequency of bus services subsidised by the council to save £405,000 from the council’s public transport budget.

A report to the council’s Cabinet next week recommends that services are not reduced or removed as proposed in the consultation.

However, proposed changes to the Shrewsbury Park & Ride service which will save the council £50,000 are set to go ahead as planned. As of 1 September, the fare would increase from £1.60 to £2. The £2.60 up to five person group ticket would be removed as well as the 50% concessionary fare discount.

The Cabinet will also be asked to approve a review of the current operation of, and future opportunities for, public transport services across Shropshire, including reviewing concessionary travel and the opportunities for bus franchising. The review would sit alongside existing work to develop a transport vision and strategy for Shropshire that encapsulates all forms of transport, including public transport and Park & Ride. It would take into account the council’s emerging Rural and Communities Strategy and the recent decision by Shropshire Council to declare a climate emergency.

Simon Harris, deputy Cabinet member for public transport, said:

“I want to thank everyone who took part in our consultation. We’re really pleased not just with the exceptionally high number of responses, but also with many of the comments put forward. Each and every response and comment received has been carefully considered and some really interesting suggestions were made.

“As a result of the consultation we are no longer planning to proceed with the proposed changes that were put forward but to instead make savings through efficiencies and cost savings.

“We are going to make changes to our bus services, but these will be the start of a better future for public transport in Shropshire.

“We do plan to proceed with the changes to Shrewsbury Park & Ride, but we recognise the importance of the Park & Ride and want to provide the best possible service in the future. As part of the Big Town Plan work is underway to look at how Park & Ride can be further developed and improved and these findings will come forward to a future meeting of Cabinet.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...