Fire crews called to kitchen fire in Shifnal

Firefighters were called to a fire which started in the kitchen of a property in Shifnal on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out at around 7.12pm at home on Haughton Drive in Shifnal.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Also at the scene of the incident were the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and a main jet. Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus.

Firefighters spent around an hour and a half dealing with the fire.

Supporting Shropshire Live...