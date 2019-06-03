13.1 C
Monday, June 3, 2019
Fire crews called to kitchen fire in Shifnal

By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters were called to a fire which started in the kitchen of a property in Shifnal on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out at around 7.12pm at home on Haughton Drive in Shifnal.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Also at the scene of the incident were the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and a main jet. Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus.

Firefighters spent around an hour and a half dealing with the fire.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
The event will be held at Southwater’s QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on the 7th and 8th June

Shropshire Pub in the Park announces comedy and music line-up

Shropshire Festivals are launching a brand-new event this summer that will turn the best bits about going to the pub into a beer festival for Shropshire.
1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Two Shrewsbury women jailed for county lines

Two Shrewsbury women have been jailed after they cuckoo-ed a house in the town on behalf of a drugs network operating from Merseyside.
Shrewsbury’s former HMP Dana Prison

Shrewsbury’s iconic former Dana Prison goes on the market

Shrewsbury’s former HMP Dana Prison which was closed in 2013 by the Ministry of Justice and sold the following year, has gone on the market for a second time.
Shrewsbury Town expected to complete Dan Jones Capture

Shrewsbury Town are expected to complete the signing of Dan Jones on a free transfer this week.
Oswestry CC hosted the match between Shropshire and Cumberland

Fine century from Joe Carrasco is not enough to prevent Trophy defeat for Shropshire’s cricketers

A fine century from Joe Carrasco was not quite enough to inspire a successful run chase as Shropshire’s cricketers bowed out of the Unicorns Knockout Trophy.
County President Olive Brown Presenting Imogen Huxley with the ‘Helen Corser Challenge Cup’, the ‘Jean Barrowclough Cup’ and the ‘Nina Howells Salver’. Photo: Carrie Lees

Young Bridgnorth lady wins 3 trophies at the SLCGA County Championships

The Shropshire Ladies' County Golf Association County Championships were held at Hawkstone Park Golf Club over two days Friday 31 May - Saturday 1 June.
Carla Jackson

New finance director joins Coverage Care Services

Shropshire independent care home provider Coverage Care Services has announced a new appointment to its senior management team.
Morris Lubricants managing director Chris Slezakowski (right) and head of sales and marketing, Greg Whittle, pictured with the Motor Neurone Disease Association fundraising proceeds

Marathon fundraising campaign tops £6,000

The Motor Neurone Disease Association has received a cash boost thanks to the marathon fundraising efforts of staff at two Shropshire companies.
Berrys take on two-county walk to raise money for two charities

Team members from property, business and planning firm Berrys will be striding across two counties in June to raise money for two deserving charities.
Morris Lubricants’ chairman Andrew Goddard presents drums of oil to Ben Kaye watched by his sons, Sam and Will, his parents Tom and Julie Kaye and Robin Frostick with the Scammell Pioneer R100 and AEC Matador in the background

Family’s vintage military vehicles heading for D Day 75th anniversary in France

A Shropshire family with a passion for restoring vintage military vehicles is heading to Normandy to take part in events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings on June 6.
Dawn Tretton, second left, and Nicky Ellis preparing for their charity cycling challenge at The Shrewsbury Club with the help of personal trainers Mickey Brown, left, and Tom Meehan

Shrewsbury duo take on London to Paris cycling challenge for charity

Two adventurous Shrewsbury women are saddling up for an epic charity cycling challenge which will see them pedal nearly 400km from London to Paris.
Children enjoying musical fun with Mary Keith

Popular Street Festival raises £1800 for Shrewsbury arts charity

Organisers of a family fun day in Shrewsbury are delighted after raising more than £1800 in just four hours.
The Peplow cup competition is launched at Newport Show

Ready, steady, go – show visitors invited to search for precious cup, again!

A Shropshire society which misplaced a coveted cup for over 100 years is to give people the chance to reenact the search for the precious silverware.
A Zombie Walk will turn the town into a twilight zone on Saturday

Zombie spectacle to transform Shrewsbury as part of Comics Salopia festival

A first-of-its-kind supernatural zombie spectacle will transform Shrewsbury as part of an international festival celebrating the wonderful world of comics.
Jack Dee

Jack Dee returns to Telford as part of new stand-up tour

Jack Dee, the king of the sardonic take on life, is heading to Telford this autumn as part of his new stand-up tour.
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
