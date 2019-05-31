Shrewsbury’s iconic former Dana Prison goes on the market

Shrewsbury’s former HMP Dana Prison which was closed in 2013 by the Ministry of Justice and sold the following year, has gone on the market for a second time.

Planning permission is already in place to convert the former prison site – part of which dates back to the 18th century – into a mixture of luxury apartments and student accommodation.

Also for sale is the adjacent visitors’ car park, benefitting from planning permission for the development of a further nine large luxury apartments.

Toby Shaw, who is marketing the property for Towler Shaw Roberts, says he anticipates a high level of interest.

He said: “The vendors have invested considerable effort into achieving an exciting vision for the site and it is now available for sale. Due to other commitments the vendors have reluctantly decided to bring the property to the market.

“It really is a unique opportunity to develop and convert an iconic complex close to Shrewsbury’s medieval town centre.” There has been a prison on the site since around 1787, with the present prison building constructed in 1877.



Mr Shaw said the site falls within the Castlefields Conservation Area and the main prison complex, including part of the perimeter wall and gatehouse, are Grade II Listed.

“Originally built as a walled prison, The Dana has a fascinating history and since its closure, it has stimulated considerable interest from TV companies and national media which reflects its iconic nature,” said Mr Shaw.

Part of the site is currently used by Jailhouse Tours which will remain in occupation for the foreseeable future.

