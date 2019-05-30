Man jailed for trafficking and rape of Telford teenager

A 23-year-old man has today been jailed for 10 years after a girl from Telford was trafficked to Birmingham and abused.

Ghamer Sulayman from Birmigham was found guilty of human trafficking and rape.

Ghamer Sulaymen, from Kings Heath, Birmingham had previously denied the charges. He was found guilty of two counts of human trafficking and one count of rape by a jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

The judge sentenced him to ten years after he appeared in court today.



Sulayman was found NOT guilty on six counts of rape and one of human trafficking at the Judge’s direction.

Two other men from the Balsall Heath area of Birmigham were found not guilty of various serious offences.



The men were charged with offences which took place between February and July 2016, when the victim was 15 at the time.

Courage and Bravery

Detective Constable Steve Parton was the officer in charge of the investigation into the men and has praised the victim, who is now 18, for her courage and bravery.



He said: “The victim, in this case, has shown great courage and bravery, it has not been easy and I hope today’s verdict offers some solace to her as she now moves forward in her life. I’d also like to recognise the fantastic support Telford & Wrekin Council’s CATE team (Children Abused Through Exploitation team) has provided and have no doubt we would not be where we are today without the work they have carried out.”

Support For Victims

Anyone who is a victim of any sexual assault and feels they may need support can contact West Mercia’s Victim Advice Line.



It is a free, independent and confidential support service. People can call 0800 952 3000 or visit www.victimadviceline.org.uk and do not have had to have reported the offence to the police.



To report child sexual abuse or child sexual exploitation, regardless of when it happened, to West Mercia Police ring 101 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



In an emergency and if a crime is taking place always ring 999.

Human Trafficking

Human trafficking is described as any type of recruitment, transporting or harbouring of people or a person into a situation of exploitation through the use of violence, deception or coercion and forced into a situation against their will.

