Essential works to affect Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit

Inpatient services at Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit are to be temporarily suspended for up to six months from 10 June as essential remedial works take place.

Part of the Copthorne Building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, where the

Midwife Led Unit is housed, is to undergo the works to rectify a number of historic issues uncovered during a recent refurbishment.

As work progresses outpatient services will also be relocated. Alternative accommodation at the RSH for these services is being identified.

Dave Thomas, Acting Associate Director of Estates at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs the RSH, said:

“When we carried out the recent refurbishment of the building, it uncovered a number of historic issues. These are due to the age of the building and include fire regulation works, which need to be addressed as soon as possible as they currently do not meet today’s standards.

“Unfortunately, the work being undertaken may be noisy and disruptive, and at times it may compromise the privacy of some of our patients, so we have made the decision to temporarily close this area of our hospital.

“We are working closely with Shropshire Council Local Authority Building Control to ensure that all works are done in accordance with regulations.”

All women booked to give birth at Shrewsbury MLU during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at Wrekin MLU or the Consultant-led unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. Home births are not affected.

Anthea Gregory-Page, Deputy Head of Midwifery at SaTH, said:

“It is important that we maintain the care and dignity of our mums and babies at all times. This is not a decision that has been made lightly but they are our absolute priority. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

