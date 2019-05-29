Witness appeal after 16-year-old boy is attacked in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked in Telford.

The incident happened around 2pm on a footpath off Southwater Way near to Asda in Telford town centre.

The boys mobile phone was damaged during the incident.

The suspect was with a group of youths.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 598s 070519 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

