Thousands of visitors help make Shropshire County Show a success

The sun shone and more than 8,000 visitors turned out to help make the 2019 Shropshire County Show another major success on Saturday.

This year’s event saw the best turnout for the livestock classes, horse and poultry shows for many years

The packed programme of entertainment at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury offered something to suit all tastes and ages – with the added bonus this year of under 16s getting into the show free.

Neale Sadler, Show Chairman, said: “There was some speculation about the weather ahead of the show but we had a wonderful day and a big crowd, which is always pleasing.

“There were plenty of positive comments from visitors and exhibitors as I made my way around the showground during the course of the day. It’s always a bit of a whirl because there is so much to do and so many people to meet and greet but the show was a huge success.

“We had a wide variety of trade stands, a fly-past from the Dakota – which brought a tear to the eye of anyone of a certain age – and some great attractions in the main arena, including the Bolddog Lings motorcycle display team who were very popular.

“There were plenty of visitors lining up for the monster truck rides and we saw the best turnout for the livestock classes, horse and poultry shows for many years. The food and craft marquees were very impressive and I’m sure many visitors were able to take a range of ideas with them to try out at home.

“We always believe in giving our visitors the ultimate show experience with great value for money and once again this year were pleased to say most of our activities were free once visitors had made their way through the gates.

“The face painting, storytelling, magic shows, circus workshops, flight simulator experiences, laser tag, BMX biking, canoeing, animal encounters, train rides and drumming workshops proved very popular – and not just with the children.

“I would like to thank all the people who helped make the show such a success. Their hard work and dedication is always appreciated, and thanks also go to all those visitors who tuned up on the day to make Shropshire County Show another success.”

Ian Bebbington, showground manager said numbers through the gates were slightly up on last year with between 8,000 and 9,000 people enjoying the show. He said the free entry for children had certainly had a positive impact on attendance figures.

The Bolddog Lings motorcycle display team

Supporting Shropshire Live...