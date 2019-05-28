Multi-vehicle collision closed section of A5 near Shrewsbury

A collision involving a number of vehicles led to a section of the A5 eastbound near Shrewsbury being closed for a time this afternoon.

The collision closed a section of the A5 eastbound near Shrewsbury for a time. Photo: @ShrewsburyCops

Emergency services were called to the collision which happened at just before 3.30pm in between the Edgebold and Dobbies roundabouts.

One person was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service. A number of other casualties were checked at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that five saloon vehicles were involved in the collision. Fire crews made the vehicles safe using specialist equipment.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route whilst the road was closed. One lane was reopened around an hour later.

3584 assisting at multi vehicle RTC A5 Between Edgebold and Dobbies Island. East bound lanes blocked at the moment. Please avoid area if possible and seek alternative route if possible #SNT @OPUShropshire pic.twitter.com/7mNTJ8RxZ1 — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) May 28, 2019 #bwcontrol. At 15:30 crews from @SFRS_Shrews were called to the A5 Eastbound near Dobbies Island to a road traffic collision involving 5 cars. All emergency services were in attendance. Walking wounded were assessed by ambulance and taken to hospital — SFRS Control (@SFRS_Control) May 28, 2019

