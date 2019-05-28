Man in critical condition following assault outside Telford pub

A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted outside a pub in Telford last night.

The man in his 50s suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The assault happened around 8.20pm outside The Elizabethan pub, in Park Lane, Woodside.

Three men have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries and believe there was an altercation in the pub before the assault took place.

Telford DCI Billy Scott said: “We’ve been viewing CCTV as part of our enquiries and believe there were a number of people who witnessed the incident who we have not yet spoken to and we would urge these people to get in contact with us. We’re interested to speak to anyone who was in the pub or outside at the time of the incident.”

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 671 270519 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

