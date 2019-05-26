Horsebox overturns on A5 in Shrewsbury

A vehicle and horsebox overturned on the A5 in Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters at the scene of the overturned horsebox on the A5 in Shrewsbury. Photo: @SFRS_PDavies

Emergency services were called to the collision eastbound between Dobbies and Emstrey at around 12.35pm.

No persons were injured in the collision.

A vet and specialist animal rescue team from Wellington assisted with rescuing the horse and transferred it to another horsebox.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

3584 Town Centre Team assisting with Rtc on A5 at Emstry involving overturned horsebox. Disruption kept to a minimum due to great teamwork from @OFFICIALWMAS @shropsfire @OPUShropshire Road will be reopened shortly thanks for your patience pic.twitter.com/l9Tb9uJBco — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) May 26, 2019 RTC Eastbound A5 from Bayston Hill Island (Dobbies) involving one vehicle and trailer. All safe and well but heavy traffic due to round closure. Please be patient #shropsfire #HighwaysEngland pic.twitter.com/f6BAiJ7ASO — Phil Davies (@SFRS_PDavies) May 26, 2019

Supporting Shropshire Live...