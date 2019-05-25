Police in Telford investigate after injured man found lying in the road

A man has been found with injuries to his arm and stomach in the early hours of Saturday morning on Whitchurch Road, Wellington.

Police were called to Whitchurch Road at 1.50am, after a member of the public found the man injured, in the road.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital with lacerations to his arm and stomach, that are not understood to be life-threatening at this time.

Police closed off the road to carry out investigation work near to the Ketley Brook Roundabout, which caused traffic delays for most of the day.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Sergeant Cindi Henry said: “An investigation has been launched to establish exactly what has occurred. It is very early in the investigation but we would like anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak with people who were in the area between 1.30am and 2am so we can establish how this man suffered his injuries.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be significant as we continue our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 70S of 25 May.



