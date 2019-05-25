Gates open on 2019 Shropshire County Show

The gates have opened on the 2019 Shropshire County Show with something for the whole family to enjoy.

The event held each year at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury celebrates the vital role that the agricultural industry plays in everyone’s lives and offering a fantastic jam-packed day out for all ages and interests.

Dare-devil displays of airborne motorcycle acrobatics, music, competitive livestock classes and colourful entertainment zones for young visitors are some of the highlights expected to attract thousands of visitors.

Earlier this week organisers also announced a flypast, weather permitting, from the much-loved Dakota aeroplane, extensively used during World War II.

The theme for this year’s Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SFYFC) float parade and marquee is nostalgia, as it marks 75 years since its foundation.

Speaking ahead of the event Neale Sadler, Show Chairman, said: “Each year thousands of people join us, and we’re looking forward to again celebrating how the rural community is vital to our lives, showcasing what Shropshire has to offer and just offering a fantastic day at the Greenhous West Mid Showground.

“Whether you enjoy the thrills and spills of the main arena shows, seeing all the wonderful vehicles and animals, perusing the stands, or making the most of the kids activities, there’s sure to be something up your street. Plus there’s more to be announced, so please keep an eye out. It looks set to be an unforgettable year.”

The show takes place between 8am – 5.30pm.

