Two pedestrians injured following collision in Market Drayton

Two pedestrians were injured in Market Drayton yesterday after two cars collided with one of the vehicles then mounting a pavement.

One of the pedestrians, a woman, became trapped between a car and a fence.

A woman in her 60s suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening while a woman in her 90s was taken to hospital where she remains at this time.

The incident happened on Prospect Road in Market Drayton at around 2.50pm.

A white Volkswagen Touareg was being driven towards Longslow Road and a black Volkswagen Polo was travelling in the opposite direction when they collided. The Polo was then subsequently in collision with the two pedestrians.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Officers from West Mercia Police and Paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service, were already on scene when our crews arrived and were administering trauma care to the two pedestrians, and in the process of closing off the road.

“Working closely with Paramedics our crews carefully released the trapped female, they were then secured to a scoop stretcher and immobilised, prior to being transported by ambulance to a regional trauma centre for further assessment and treatment.”

A total of four casualties received treatment or checkups by paramedics at the scene.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Rescue Pumps from Market Drayton and Hodnet, Rescue Tender and support pump from Wellington and an operations officer from headquarters, were all mobilised to the collision.

The road was closed for a time to allow for collision investigation work, and for recovery of the vehicles.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police are keen to speak with anyone who saw the collisions or who can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 407S of 23 May.

Supporting Shropshire Live...