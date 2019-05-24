Three awards for Telford Footbridge Project

The Telford Footbridge Project has won three awards at the West Midlands’ Institution of Civil Engineers Awards.



Pictured with the awards are Councillor Angela McClements council ward member for Arleston, Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing, transport and infrastructure, Councillor Hilda Rhodes, cabinet member for parks, green spaces and the natural environment. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The new footbridge, which links Telford Central railway station with Telford Shopping Centre, opened to pedestrians in November 2018 and in time for Telford’s 50th birthday celebrations.



Awards included the ‘Medium Project Award’ for a civil engineering project responsible for making a positive difference to society.



The ‘Team Achievement Award’ was given to the team which included Telford & Wrekin Council, project contractor Balfour Beatty and Jacobs as the project designers.



Thirdly, as an ‘outstanding example of a civil engineering project completed in the Midlands’ the footbridge won the ‘Overall Award’.



David Wright, Cabinet Member for housing, transport and infrastructure said: “We are so proud of winning these awards and I feel they are just reward for the teams involved.



“They have worked incredibly hard to achieve this project and it clearly demonstrates how Telford & Wrekin Council strives to work collaboratively in every aspect.



“Thanks and congratulations to everyone involved with bringing such positive improvements to our town.”



ICE West Midlands organises these awards to celebrate the achievements of civil engineers and recognise outstanding work in the region.

Supporting Shropshire Live...