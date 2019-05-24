Wellington street reopens following gas leak

Emergency services were called to Church Street in Wellington this afternoon following a report of a gas leak.

The area was evacuated, with a cordon in place for the safety of the public and residents while gas engineers worked to locate and repair the leak.

Police worked with colleagues from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cadnet engineers to minimise disruption.

The cordon has now been lifted.

Earlier today we received a report of a possible gas leak in Church Street in #Wellington. We’re working with @shropsfire and a cordon is in place. pic.twitter.com/N4b2s5jRF1 — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) May 24, 2019

UPDATE: The road is now open following earlier gas leak and evacuated residents allowed back into their homes. Thank you to everyone affected for your cooperation. — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) May 24, 2019

Bridgnorth Gas Leak

This is the second gas leak in Shropshire this week following Bridgnorth High Street evacuated following a gas leak on Monday.

Supporting Shropshire Live...