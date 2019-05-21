Police across Shropshire take part in week-long national county lines initiative

Police across Shropshire have taken part in a week-long national initiative targeting County Lines drug dealing.

Last week forces across the country took part in the week focused on disrupting the activity of those involved in county lines which sees drug dealers based in large urban towns and cities use a dedicated phone line to facilitate the supply of drugs into smaller towns.

In Telford, officers joined forces with British Transport Police, West Midlands Police and transport colleagues to target dealers travelling into the county by train. The team situated on the platforms at Telford Central, Oakengates and Wellington, train stations stopped and spoke to passengers getting off the train while looking out for known offenders.

Officers also joined up with Telford & Wrekin Council’s Taxi Licensing officers to stop and speak to taxi drivers on key routes in and out of the town. As well as ensuring taxi drivers paperwork was all in order police spoke to them about county lines and what to do if they suspect a passenger is involved. It’s believed many dealers use taxi’s without the taxi drivers knowledge to facilitate their criminality.

Dealers using the road network to travel into the county were targeted with an operation that saw police stop vehicles on key routes.

Warrants were carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Whitchurch, Oswestry, Ludlow and Telford along with one in the West Midlands.

Police officers also carried out visits at addresses identified as being vulnerable to being targeted by county lines drug dealers. County lines drug dealers often target a home occupied by someone who is vulnerable, either through drug or alcohol dependency or with mental health concerns, to facilitate their drug dealing. Known as cuckoo-ing the dealers will use the home as a base to deal drugs from before moving on to the next property.

During the week a serious and organised crime joint action group (SOCJAG) was held at Shropshire Councils Shirehall which saw police and partners discuss the key issues with county lines and what each agency can do to play their part.

Committed to tackling serious and organised crime

Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell is the policing lead for West Mercia Police’s local policing areas covering Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin and says the force is committed to tackling serious and organised crime, which includes county lines, under Protect.

He said: “Drugs and drug dealing has a significant impact on our local communities, in particular where it brings associated crime and anti-social behaviour. Unfortunately, our county is no different to similar counties across the country with smaller rural and market towns where county lines is prevalent.

“We know people are coming in from outside the area, often larger more urban towns and cities to facilitate drugs supply and that they are targeting local people who, for a number of reasons, may be vulnerable, to take advantage of them and use their homes as a base.

“Teams right across the area are carrying out work to target county lines, we work very closely with our neighbouring forces along with partner agencies, such as housing providers, the local authority and drug and alcohol support services to make sure we’re doing everything we can to pursue offenders and safeguard and protect those who are vulnerable.”

