£32 million to be invested into Shropshire’s two acute hospitals

Tens of millions of pounds is to be pumped into improving the quality at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals, under plans unveiled today by the Trust that runs them.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Trust Board agreed to make the investment last week, which will be split between people and the estate.

£15 million will be invested in recruiting 200 new clinical staff, including doctors, nurses and midwives, in what the trust describes as the biggest ever investment in the workforce.

While £17 million will go towards improving ageing estates at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) – with £7 million of this in improvements in Radiology, including a new CT scanner at the PRH.

The significant investment by SaTH in its hospitals has been made up of efficiency gains, waste reduction, procurement savings and central tariff uplifts.

Shropshire’s two hospitals have been plagued by problems over recent years with the trust that runs them placed into special measures last November.

The Chief Executive at SaTH acknowledged the historic issues the hospital had faced over the last few years, including staff shortages as well as the hospitals ageing estates. Staff shortages over winter caused A&E units to be closed overnight and new staff sought from India and Dubai.:

Simon Wright, Chief Executive at SaTH, welcomed the new investment and said it was fantastic news for patients and staff, that would make a real impact on care. Adding that the Trust was now in a position to invest significantly in making improvements in advance of NHS Future Fit.

Mr Wright said in a press release: “This investment in quality is really great news for our patients and our staff. We are delighted to be able to tackle a number of historic issues through this significant investment. This will enable us to take the organisation forward and take a significant step forward for the future and begin to move away from the fragility that we have had over the last decade.

“The investment will come through NHS allocations, internal efficiencies, and the hard work of our people who have generated the opportunity to be able to do this, whilst still being able to meet our other financial obligations.”

“We cannot wait for the reconfiguration of our hospitals to get on with it, the time is now. It will help us to continue to deliver the safe, quality care that our patients deserve, in an environment and with the equipment that our hardworking staff deserve.”

Hospital departments welcome new funding

Dr Saskia Jones-Perrott, Assistant Medical Director for Unscheduled Care, said: “We very much welcome this funding into areas including our emergency and acute medicine departments. These areas are the front door of the hospital for many of our patients and this investment will enable us to deliver the safest care we are able to at a time when it is needed most.”

Dr Roger Slater, Critical Care Consultant Intensivist, said: “Investing in the development of the Critical Care Services at SaTH will facilitate the best management of the sickest and most at risk patients in the most appropriate and safe clinical environment. The funding is a very important boost to this vital service and is hugely welcome.”

Jill Whitaker, Matron for Consultant Unit Maternity Services, said: “This investment is really exciting as it will give us the opportunity to really move the service forward. We will be able to focus on new developments in our service, such as continuity of carer, for the benefit of our mums and mums-to-be.”

