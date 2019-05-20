Public asked to help save Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings’ iron crown

A month-long crowdfunding campaign has today been launched to save the cast iron crown on top of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

Historic England is asking the public to help save the cast iron crown which was added in 1897 to mark Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. The crowning glory of the Flaxmill is decaying fast and Historic England hopes to raise £26,000 with a crowdfunding campaign for its urgent restoration.

The crown has been carefully removed and transported to a specialist metal conservation workshop in Shrewsbury for restoration. The paint and decoration will be analysed and surveyed, fractured iron will be stitched and missing elements faithfully recreated. The crown will be repainted in its original colours before being carefully reassembled and reinstalled on the highest point of the Flaxmill.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said:

“The Flaxmill is one of the most extraordinary sites in the world. Its architectural importance is rivalled only by the central role it has played in Shrewsbury for hundreds of years. It has lived many lives and is a timeless witness to creativity, change and working life. The Flaxmill’s crown is a symbol of the public celebration and pride that defined Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. Now, 200 years since her birth, we are asking the public to help us save the iron crown and restore it above the rooftops of Shrewsbury.”

Alan Mosley, Chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings commented:

“The crown has become an iconic feature of this internationally important site; seen, discussed and remembered by all who visit or pass by. This urgent work will preserve it as a much admired landmark for many generations to come.”

For details of the crowdfunding campaign see http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/crowningshrewsbury

The crowdfunding campaign will close on 22 June, on the anniversary of the coronet’s installation on the Flaxmill.

