Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Public asked to help save Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings’ iron crown

By Chris Pritchard

A month-long crowdfunding campaign has today been launched to save the cast iron crown on top of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

Historic England is asking the public to help save the cast iron crown which was added in 1897 to mark Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. The crowning glory of the Flaxmill is decaying fast and Historic England hopes to raise £26,000 with a crowdfunding campaign for its urgent restoration.

The crown has been carefully removed and transported to a specialist metal conservation workshop in Shrewsbury for restoration. The paint and decoration will be analysed and surveyed, fractured iron will be stitched and missing elements faithfully recreated. The crown will be repainted in its original colours before being carefully reassembled and reinstalled on the highest point of the Flaxmill.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said:

“The Flaxmill is one of the most extraordinary sites in the world. Its architectural importance is rivalled only by the central role it has played in Shrewsbury for hundreds of years. It has lived many lives and is a timeless witness to creativity, change and working life. The Flaxmill’s crown is a symbol of the public celebration and pride that defined Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. Now, 200 years since her birth, we are asking the public to help us save the iron crown and restore it above the rooftops of Shrewsbury.”

Alan Mosley, Chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings commented:

“The crown has become an iconic feature of this internationally important site; seen, discussed and remembered by all who visit or pass by. This urgent work will preserve it as a much admired landmark for many generations to come.”

For details of the crowdfunding campaign see http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/crowningshrewsbury

The crowdfunding campaign will close on 22 June, on the anniversary of the coronet’s installation on the Flaxmill.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cadnet pictured on Bridgnorth High Street. Photo: @SFRS_JT

Bridgnorth High Street evacuated following gas leak

Bridgnorth High Street was this afternoon evacuated following a gas leak.
Read Article

One cut free following collision on A53 at Tern Hill

The A53 at Tern Hill was closed to traffic for a time today following a two vehicle collision.
Read Article

Driver arrest following fatal collision near Telford

A driver has been arrested following a fatal collision near Telford at the weekend.
Read Article
Event Sponsor - Mike Duke, Winner of the Duke Trophy – Chris Bennett, Captain – Colin Turner and Seniors Captain – Charles Stadnik

The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) on Tuesday 14 May which was keenly supported by 48 visitors however the 61 Bridgnorth players took 15 of the 18 prizes, including the Duke Trophy.
Read Article
Freya Anderson has become a double British Champion

Ellesmere College Titan Freya Anderson strikes gold in Glasgow

Ellesmere College Titans swimmer Freya Anderson has become a double British Champion after striking gold at this year’s British Swimming Championships.
Read Article

Weaver makes Telford Tigers return

Telford Tigers have welcomed the return of former Great Britain defenseman Jonathan Weaver for the 2019/20 season.
Read Article
Former midwife joins Lanyon Bowdler

Law firm Lanyon Bowdler has strengthened its award-winning clinical negligence team with the appointment of a new medical legal assistant.
Read Article
The Just Credit Union team celebrate a 95% ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’ rating for helpfulness and friendliness

Just Credit Union members validate value of staff

In its first members’ survey to be conducted online, Just Credit Union has been given a massive validation of the value of its staff.
Read Article
Gavin and Kathy Rodenhurst at The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire tree surgery company branches out by extending club sponsorship

A Shropshire tree surgery company has branched out by brightening up the lift doors at The Shrewsbury Club after extending its sponsorship.
Read Article
Richard and Craig Hughes, of Chrisbeon

Shropshire charity to benefit from Shrewsbury Wacky Races

Spectators at this weekend's Wacky Races in Shrewsbury will be able to support a charity that offers a lifeline to young people who have been affected by physical or mental trauma.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town midfielder hopes for Little Rascals Monopoly Nomination

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Dave Edwards is asking for Salopians to nominate Little Rascals for a place on the Shrewsbury Monopoly board.
Read Article
The curlew was incubated as an egg and reared in its local landscape. Photo: GWCT

UK first for ground-breaking Shropshire curlew project

A Curlew that has been incubated as an egg and reared in its local landscape has successfully returned home for the first time ever.
Read Article
Tony Clarkson from The Hive’s Creative Advisory Board preparing for the Street Festival with Daniel Lloyd, Digital Marketing Manager, and Sal Hampson, Project Manager

The Hive to showcase activities at family fun day

A family fun day is being run by The Hive in Belmont, Shrewsbury on Saturday 25 May to showcase the vast range of exciting activities that the arts organisation offers.
Read Article
An image of the comic artwork of Charlie Adlard that will feature in the Drawn of the Dead exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Drawn of the Dead coming to Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery are preparing to open a new exhibition ‘Drawn of the Dead’ celebrating the work of internationally famous comic artist and former Comics Laureate, Charlie Adlard.
Read Article

Get Your Wigle On to hold open auditions for SHREK the musical

Open auditions will be held next month to join award winning Shropshire Musical Theatre company, Get Your Wigle On as they stage Shrek the musical.
Read Article
The ‘Shrewsbury Cup’ is is part of a campaign to eliminate single-use cups

More retailers join ground-breaking Shrewsbury Cup scheme

More retailers are joining Shrewsbury’s ground-breaking deposit coffee cup scheme.
Read Article
Mary Thomas, Vicar at St Mary’s Magdalene with Frank Aston

Spirits set to be raised as Albrighton’s heavenly Beer Festival returns

A heavenly Beer Festival is set to return to a Shropshire village this weekend and is asking local parishioners to enjoy a tipple to get them over their fundraising target.
Read Article

All aboard! SVR launches its first Cocktail Express service

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this May bank holiday weekend can enjoy a truly indulgent experience on board the SVR’s very first Cocktail Express service.
Read Article
