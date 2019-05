The A53 at Tern Hill was closed to traffic for a time today following a two vehicle collision.

The collision happened near to Tern Hill Roundabout at just after 1pm.

One casualty was released from a vehicle by fire service personnel using hydraulic cutting equipment.

Emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended.

The road has since reopened.

Supporting Shropshire Live...