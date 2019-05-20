Gas mains upgrade to start in Shrewsbury’s Mardol Head today

Mardol Head and Shoplatch in Shrewsbury will be closed to through traffic for up to eight weeks from today for gas mains work.

The work will take place on Mardol Head in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Cadent will begin replacing the old iron mains with tough new plastic pipes.

Whilst the road is closed for the work to take place contractors working for Shropshire Council will take advantage to carry out minor maintenance works and continue a major facelift of the street’s paving.

Craig Horrocks, who heads up Cadent’s gas mains replacement programme in the West Midlands region, said:

“We are investing in new gas pipes so that local people can continue to enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies until the end of the century.

“The pipes have been selected for replacement due to their age and in accordance with the prioritisation, policy agreed with energy watchdog Ofgem and the Health and Safety Executive.

“This essential work has been carefully coordinated with Shropshire Council so that any newly resurfaced areas are not disturbed by planned gas work in the near future. We appreciate this work may be disruptive and will do everything we can to minimise the disruption.

“Access to businesses will be maintained. Our customer team will liaise with local residents and businesses to answer questions and respond to any concerns.”

Dan Green, assistant network management officer with Shropshire Council, said:



“Cadent has a regulatory obligation to replace gas mains deemed ‘at risk’ within a set timescale. Work to replace the gas main on Shoplatch has become more urgent, meaning that the work is now required for completion this year. Given the planned resurfacing of Pride Hill and Mardol Head, it seemed logical that the gas main replacement work was brought forward to pre-date this resurfacing work.

“Shropshire Council has contacted other utility companies to ask that any other planned maintenance works are undertaken while the road is closed, and will carry out its own minor maintenance works during this time. This will reduce longer-term disruption to what is a busy location and reduce the need for future closures.”

Pocket Park

While the work is carried out Shrewsbury BID is to transform Shoplatch into a ‘pocket park’ to encourage people to spend more time in the town centre.

The park will feature artificial turf and flowers, with deck chairs, live music and activities replacing the vehicles which usually use the road.

Road Closure

During the works Wyle Cop, High Street and Shoplatch will be closed to through traffic and a signed diversion in place along town walls. Access will be maintained for businesses, residents and emergency vehicles and all car parks will be available.

Changes to Park & Ride and Bus Services

During the closure, there will also be changes to the Park & Ride and some town centre bus services:

• Harlescott P&R service will not serve stops at High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Chester Street.

• Oxon P&R will not serve stops at High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Frankwell (return).

• Meole Brace P&R will not serve stops at High Street and Shoplatch.

Other buses serving the town centre will follow the official diversions and collect/drop off passengers within the town centre where they can.



Map of Road Closure and Diversion

A map of the Mardol Head works and traffic diversion route. Image: Shropshire Council

