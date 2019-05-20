Driver arrest following fatal collision near Telford

A driver has been arrested following a fatal collision near Telford at the weekend.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He currently remains in police custody.

The collision happened near Woodgeen Farm, Redhill at around 12.30am on Sunday.



West Mercia Police say a man in his 20s died following the collision in which a van collided with a tree. Another man and a woman were also injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police with their enquiries should phone 101, quoting incident 55s of May 19.

