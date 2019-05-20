Casualty cut free following two vehicle collision in Shrewsbury

One person became trapped in a vehicle following a collision in Shrewsbury this lunchtime.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle collision on Racecourse Crescent at the junction of Monkmoor Road.

Fire service personnel used hydraulic cutting equipment to release an elderly woman from one of the vehicles.

Two others were also treated by ambulance service personnel and also taken to hospital.

West Mercia Police also attended with Monkmoor Road and Racecourse Crescent being closed to traffic.

