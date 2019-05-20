Bridgnorth High Street evacuated following gas leak

Bridgnorth High Street was this afternoon evacuated following a gas leak.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cadnet pictured on Bridgnorth High Street. Photo: @SFRS_JT

A strong smell of gas was reported by a number of people at just before 2pm.

Business, shops and properties were evacuated with the leak traced to inside the former NatWest building.

This afternoon Cadnet engineers isolated the leak but the area remained closed off whilst the gas was allowed to naturally clear and the scene made safe.

On Monday evening the majority of residents were allowed to return to their homes with Western Power engineers working to restore electricity that is off in part of the High Street.

A small cordon is set to remain in place overnight and several residents are being housed for the evening by Bridgnorth Town Council.

Superintendent Jon Marsden said: “The gas leak in Bridgnorth High Street has been isolated, the cordon has been scaled down and the majority of residents from the area are now able to return home.

“Those that aren’t able to return to their homes are being kept informed of developments and have been housed for the evening by Bridgnorth Town Council.

“I am pleased to say there have been no casualties during the incident and I would like to thank the local residents for their patience and understanding the need for us to secure the leak and make the area safe.

“This has involved many agencies from across the area including local authority, fire service, NHS, gas and electricity companies. I would like to thank all those involved for pulling together to respond quickly to the incident.”

Latest update from Bridgnorth High Street. Gas leak has now been isolated and natural ventilation is taking place to make the scene safe. All public please avoid the area for the next couple of hours as there is still residual gas in the area. — JT (@SFRS_JT) May 20, 2019

