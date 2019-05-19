Two charged after man stabbed in Shrewsbury

Two men have been charged after a man in his 20s was stabbed in Shrewsbury on Monday.

The incident happened around 11.45pm on 13 May in Grey Friars Road.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 and a 15 year old boy, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Christian Collis, 21, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

James Tasker, 22, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both were appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 15 year old boy has been released on police bail.

Supporting Shropshire Live...