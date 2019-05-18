14.2 C
Firefighters extinguish oven fire at bakery in Market Drayton

By Shropshire Live

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a commercial oven at Palethorpes Bakery in Market Drayton yesterday evening.

Firefighters at the scene of the incident Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire broke out at just after 6pm at the bakery on Maer Lane. Flames were seen issuing from a commercial travelling oven and the building had become smoke logged.

On arrival of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service staff had already been evacuated and all persons were accounted for and safe.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Loggerheads.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus with extended hose reel jets tackled the fire. Other firefighters established additional water supplies, set up command support, retrieved risk information on the building, and worked with onsite engineers to isolate the electric and gas supplies.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson said: “Once it had been confirmed by the breathing apparatus teams that the fire had been extinguished, the building was ventilated to allow an investigation into the amount of damage that had been caused and to establish the cause of the fire.

“Thankfully we can confirm that due to rapid and assertive firefighting, and great teamwork from the crews that the fire was contained to the travelling oven, with no spread to any other area of the factory. The cause of the fire was determined to have been accidental.

“The crews were on scene for approximately two hours dealing with the incident.

“We would like to thank the staff and management of the factory, for the prompt evacuation of the building on discovering the fire, and for their assistance to the Incident Commander and crews during the incident.”

