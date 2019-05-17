Three arrested after man is stabbed in Shrewsbury

Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Shrewsbury on Monday night.

Two men aged 21 and 22 and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the incident and are helping police with enquiries.

The man was attacked as he parked his vehicle in Grey Friars Road at around 11.45pm.

He later realised he had been stabbed and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 4s 140510 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

