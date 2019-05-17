Plans for 70 apartment Extra Care scheme in Shifnal

Plans for a 70 apartment retirement living scheme to be built in Shifnal have been approved by Shropshire Council.

The 70 apartment extra care scheme will be built in Stanton Road, Shifnal

The extra care scheme will be built on land off Stanton Road, near the town centre, and brings much needed high specification rented retirement living accommodation to Shifnal.

The 26 one bedroom, and 44 two bedroom luxury apartments are individually designed and can be configured to specific needs, including the provision of assistive technologies.

The scheme also includes a bistro that will be open to the public, lounges, and private communal gardens where residents can unwind, socialise and enjoy the many activities that will be on offer.

Shifnal resident Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We are delighted to have been awarded planning permission for this scheme that will bring many benefits for the people of Shifnal.

“We are working in conjunction with Jessup Brothers, which will be the main contractor on the site, and we hope work can be started later this year.

“This scheme will have huge benefits by providing housing and support for local people, but it will also lead to job opportunities for those who want to work in the care sector. The development will also have community facilities, including a bistro where local residents can come and unwind with a cappuccino.”

People who live within extra care housing developments have their own self-contained flats but are able to access on-site care as well as support and housing management services. The main aim of the schemes are to encourage and promote independence, enabling people to live in their own homes, but with the support they need to be safe and happy.

Wayne added “All extra care apartments are fitted out to make life easier, from shower rooms with non-slip flooring to emergency alarms and assistive technology. People who apply for an extra care property are assessed individually on their requirements and we cater for a range of needs from mild to severe, with tailored care plans to ensure residents get exactly the care and support they need and to provide as much choice and flexibility as possible.”

