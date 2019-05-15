Local policing team in Whitchurch move to new base on hospital site

The local policing team in Whitchurch has moved to a new base at the Community Hospital in Claypitt Street.

Since the beginning of May the team has been based at the bottom of the hospital complex.

Sergeant Claire Greenaway is the local Safer Neighbourhood Team sergeant and is encouraging local residents to remember to visit the team in its new location.

She said: “We want to be available for our local communities and it’s great to be on the same site as the hospital.

“The team is always keen to hear from our local residents, it’s great to be able to let them know what we’re doing about the issues that are concerning them the most and I would encourage anyone who does have concerns to pop in and see us in our new base in Claypitt Street.”

