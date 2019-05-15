Development work starts at Shrewsbury’s former Prison

Work has begun at Shrewsbury’s former Prison, home of Jailhouse Tours, as phase one of the development plan goes ahead.

The initial works will include taking down a portion of the prison outer wall, removing all the demountables and storage containers from around the site and the removal of the modern kitchen extension.

The completed works will bring a new lease of life to one of Shrewsbury’s most iconic buildings, creating more open space throughout the gaol and allowing it to be seen from new viewpoints, some of which have been hidden away since the 1980’s.

The majority of the works will take place down one side of the prison, both Jailhouse Tours and Aislin’s Funhouse will remain open throughout the initial works.

Next phase in the prison’s life

Joel Campbell, CEO of Jailhouse Tours, said: “This is a new chapter for Shrewsbury Prison, Shrewsbury town and the wider community. Completing this first phase of development will greatly enhance the already exciting offering within the prison walls. Making it more accessible and providing a brilliant venue space for the town. It’s been a long time in the planning, and everybody involved is excited about the next phase in the prison’s life.”

The initial works started at the beginning of May. The site will remain open to the public providing access to Aislin’s Funhouse and Jailhouse Tours throughout the works, which are due to last six weeks.

