Police were called to Craven Arms Household Recycling Centre on Friday after shotgun cartridges were discovered by staff.

Police received a telephone call from staff at the site on Long Lane at just after midday.

Staff had found a box of shotgun cartridges and two bullets that an unknown member of the public had left at the site.

An officer called to collect them and suitable arrangements were then made for their safe disposal.

