River search carried out after reports of upturned canoe in Coalport

A search of the River Severn was carried out in Coalport on Sunday evening following reports of an empty upturned canoe.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews carried out a thorough search along the river on foot, as well as searching the river using the rescue boat in a joint operation with West Mercia Police.

Emergency services were alerted at around 7.41pm with the search lasting almost two hours.

Four fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also at the scene.

