Police called after two dogs left in hot car in Ludlow

Police were called to an incident in Ludlow on Saturday afternoon after two dogs were left unattended in a hot car.

Passers by noticed the two dogs in distress inside the vehicle which was parked in a car park.

The officer who attended said the dogs were showing signs of distress and the RSPCA were also contacted.

Ludlow Spring Festival was taking place and a tannoy message was put out to try and contact the owner of the car.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “After giving the car owner a few minutes the officer at the scene decided that in the best interests of the health of the two dogs there was a requirement to force the windows.



“Sometime after this, the owner of the car returned. They were given strong words of advice regarding the care of their dogs.”

West Mercia Police says that officers will break the windows of cars to ensure the safety of dogs left in them during the heat.

