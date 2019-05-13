15.4 C
Motorbike airlifted to hospital following collision in Telford

By Shropshire Live

A motorbike rider was airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a collision in Telford on Saturday.

The Midlands Air Ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene of the collision. Photo: @OFFICIALWMAS

The collision happened around 11.10am on Bayley Road in Arleston between a motorbike and a car.

The motorbike rider, a 27 year old man, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The motorbike had been travelling on Bayley Road from the direction of Limekiln Lane towards Dawley Road at the time of the collision.

Police officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for any witnesses, or any motorists with dash cam who were in the area around the time of the collision, to get in contact.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 101 quoting reference 261s 110519.

