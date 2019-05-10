Telford & Wrekin Council Leader appoints new cabinet

The Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has appointed his Administration’s new cabinet following last week’s council elections.



Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

These saw Labour become the largest political group on the Council with 36 of the 54 councillor seats and a majority of 18. Other political groups have 18 seats in total.

The posts will be formally confirmed at the annual council meeting on 23 May along with other positions including that of Mayor, scrutiny and planning committee chairs.

Leader Shaun Davies has made the following appointments:

Cllr Richard Overton will be deputy leader with responsibility for the Council’s key Pride in Our Community initiative and its enforcement programme to tackle issues such as rogue landlords, fly-tipping, littering and anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Andy Burford – Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care



Cllr Lee Carter – Cabinet Member for Finance, Commercial Services and the Borough Economy



Cllr Rae Evans – Cabinet Member for Customer, Cultural & Leisure Services and Partnerships



Cllr Carolyn Healy – Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy & the World Heritage Site



Cllr Raj Mehta – Cabinet Member for Communities & Inclusivity



Cllr Hilda Rhodes – Cabinet Member for Parks, Green Spaces & The Natural Environment



Cllr Shirley Reynolds – Cabinet Member for Children, Young People & Education



Cllr David Wright – Cabinet Member for Housing, Transport and Infrastructure

Cllr Davies said: “This cabinet combines a wealth and depth of experience across business, education, health, voluntary sector and government. It reflects our borough well in experience and background.

“We’ve set out ambitious plans to invest, protect and care for Telford and Wrekin – the place we call home. We made 100 pledges that will continue our drive to create a better borough for our residents and businesses, in areas such as improving employment, skills and people’s health, fighting for local health services, attracting investment, improving the borough’s facilities and boosting tourism.

“We have much to do and I’ve chosen the best team to ensure we deliver on our pledges to the people of the borough. That work has already begun.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...