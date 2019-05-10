11 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 10, 2019
Home News

Go-ahead for transformation of Shrewsbury’s Stew building welcomed

By Shropshire Live

The architect behind a scheme to breathe new life into a landmark Shrewsbury building has welcomed the decision to give the scheme the go-ahead following a lengthy planning process.

The Stew in Frankwell. Photo: Google Street View
The Stew in Frankwell. Photo: Google Street View

Gallery Design and Developments has been given approval to convert The Stew in Frankwell into a mixed-use development that will include a ground floor spa, coffee shop, office space and garages, with seven residential apartments.

The approved design will retain an estimated 75 per cent of the existing fabric of the building and will include an additional floor and extension to the eastern façade.

Husband and wife Gareth and Sam Leese have campaigned for a number of years to refurbish the derelict building and bring an economic boost to this corner of the town.

Carl Huntley, Director of Shrewsbury’s Base Architecture that was responsible for the approved design, said: “We are obviously delighted and relieved that The Stew can now be brought back into use. It has taken two years to develop a solution, which is both architecturally bold and yet sympathetic to the conversation area.

“We are passionate about Shrewsbury and its heritage and believe that this enhancement of The Stew will finally breathe life back into the quayside of Frankwell. The extension to The Stew will be contemporary and clearly identify new against old in a unique architectural composition.

“I must thank the team at Base for the time and consideration that has been poured into the design of this proposal and for the support from the public that we have received. We are grateful that our client has trusted in our design work from the start of the process, which has greatly assisted us in delivering this planning approval.

“We are now looking forward to seeing the proposal delivered in the near future,” added Carl.

Elevations of The Stew
Elevations of The Stew
Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.

Featured Articles

1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Read Article

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article
Kids fest 2019

Tickets go on sale for Shropshire Kids Festival 2019

Shropshire Kids Festival 2019 is back and will be held at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on the 11 and 12 May.
Read Article
Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team - Shropshire County Show

Competition: Win Family Tickets to the Shropshire County Show 2019

The 2019 Shropshire County Show is set for spectacular year, with something for the whole family to enjoy.
Read Article

Scan to prevent unnecessary caesareans is positive news

In April, researchers at Cambridge University revealed that an extra ultrasound scan, offered to mothers-to-be at 36 weeks to facilitate the early detection of breech babies, could prevent unnecessary c-sections.
Read Article

News

- Advertisement -

News

Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader appoints new cabinet

The Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has appointed his Administration’s new cabinet following last week’s council elections.
Read Article

Firefighters rescue person from flat fire in Telford

Firefighters rescued one person from a fire at a second floor flat in Telford overnight.
Read Article
The Stew in Frankwell. Photo: Google Street View

Go-ahead for transformation of Shrewsbury’s Stew building welcomed

The architect behind a scheme to breathe new life into The Stew in Shrewsbury has welcomed the decision to give the scheme the go-ahead following a lengthy planning process.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Tennis Shropshire will be inviting youngsters to try tennis at the Shropshire Kids Festival in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park this weekend

Tennis Shropshire taking part in Shropshire Kids Festival this weekend

Tennis Shropshire will be inviting youngsters to give tennis a go at the popular Shropshire Kids Festival this weekend.
Read Article
Bradley Day has joined Telford Tigers for the new season. Photo: Sheffield Steelers

Telford Tigers reveal second summer signing

Telford Tigers 1 have revealed 24-year-old English netminder Bradley Day as their second summer signing for the 2019/20 season.
Read Article
Worcestershire cricketer Dillon Pennington and Julian Lloyd, the managing director of ProVQ

Rising cricket star Dillon Pennington handed sponsorship boost by Shropshire apprenticeship company

A rising cricket star from Shropshire has received the backing of a county apprenticeship company to help him continue to impress.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

LEP vice-chair and chair of Telford Business Board Paul Hinkins, LEP director Gill Hamer and Chairman of the Marches LEP Graham Wynn OBE at the launch

LEP launches plan to create more than 58,000 new jobs by 2038

More than 58,000 new jobs will be created across the Marches – and the economy grow by £8.7billion – under an ambitious new 20-year blueprint for success.
Read Article
Telford-based Hitherbest Sheet Metal Fabrications has been supported by the Manufacturing Growth Programme

£11.8m business support boost to unlock the potential of Shropshire’s SME manufacturers

Small to medium-sized (SME) manufacturers in Shropshire can start taking advantage of an £11.8million business support boost from today.
Read Article
Robyn Berry, Marketing Manager at Häfele

Ironbridge Interiors nominated for national kitchen award

Local kitchen manufacturer and showroom Ironbridge Interiors has been nominated for a prestigious national trade award.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Read Article
Hall conservation cleaning volunteers Ann and Chris

Spring cleaning takes place on a grand scale at Morville Hall

Visitors to Morville Hall, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, will see what it takes to spring clean on a grand scale, when doors open this Friday and Saturday 10 and 11 May.
Read Article
Blankets of bluebells in Dudmaston’s Dingle. Photo: John Melhuish

Blooming good year for bluebells at Dudmaston

The blankets of bluebells at Dudmaston, a National Trust property near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, are thriving this year thanks to a programme of sensitive woodland management.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Megan Keaveny is set to perform on the West End stage

West End Calls for Moreton Hall Student

Moreton Hall student Megan Keaveny is set to perform on the West End stage having been successful in the prestigious West End Calling competition.
Read Article
The production featured not one, but three cars including an authentic Chitty

Review: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Theatre Severn

Claire Dunn reviews Mad Cow Productions performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang which recently took place at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn.
Read Article
The Ronaldos will feature on the Morris’s stage at the eighth annual Shrewsbury River Festival

Ronaldos to play at Shrewsbury River Festival

The organisers of the eighth annual Shrewsbury River Festival have announced that well-renowned local band, The Ronaldos, are to play at this year’s event in June.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Whitchurch Food & Drink Festival 2019 is to be held at the Whitchurch Civic Centre on the 18 and 19 May and is free to attend

Whitchurch Food & Drink Festival to hold Producer Awards

Whitchurch Food and Drink Festival will be holding its annual Producer Awards, which exhibitors and local food businesses are being encouraged to enter.
Read Article
An interior view of the new Mediterranean restaurant which is opening in Shrewsbury

New Mediterranean Restaurant to open in Shrewsbury

A brand new Mediterranean fine dining restaurant is launching in Shrewsbury with a team of international chefs behind it.
Read Article
Wood White is a cloudy, Belgian white beer

Wood’s launch new beer to support Wood White butterfly

A new beer created to raise funds to protect one of the West Midlands rarest butterflies has been launched by a Shropshire brewery.
Read Article
Load more

Featured Articles

- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
11 ° C
14.4 °
7.2 °
76 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP