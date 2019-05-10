Go-ahead for transformation of Shrewsbury’s Stew building welcomed

The architect behind a scheme to breathe new life into a landmark Shrewsbury building has welcomed the decision to give the scheme the go-ahead following a lengthy planning process.

The Stew in Frankwell. Photo: Google Street View

Gallery Design and Developments has been given approval to convert The Stew in Frankwell into a mixed-use development that will include a ground floor spa, coffee shop, office space and garages, with seven residential apartments.

The approved design will retain an estimated 75 per cent of the existing fabric of the building and will include an additional floor and extension to the eastern façade.

Husband and wife Gareth and Sam Leese have campaigned for a number of years to refurbish the derelict building and bring an economic boost to this corner of the town.

Carl Huntley, Director of Shrewsbury’s Base Architecture that was responsible for the approved design, said: “We are obviously delighted and relieved that The Stew can now be brought back into use. It has taken two years to develop a solution, which is both architecturally bold and yet sympathetic to the conversation area.

“We are passionate about Shrewsbury and its heritage and believe that this enhancement of The Stew will finally breathe life back into the quayside of Frankwell. The extension to The Stew will be contemporary and clearly identify new against old in a unique architectural composition.

“I must thank the team at Base for the time and consideration that has been poured into the design of this proposal and for the support from the public that we have received. We are grateful that our client has trusted in our design work from the start of the process, which has greatly assisted us in delivering this planning approval.

“We are now looking forward to seeing the proposal delivered in the near future,” added Carl.

Elevations of The Stew

