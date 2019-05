A Shrewsbury man has been given a football banning order.

Jamie Wallis, 25, was given a three year football banning order at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 May.

He had previously appeared at court for going onto the playing area at a football match during the Shrewsbury Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers football match on 26 January where he had been given a fine and ordered to pay costs.

He is now banned from attending a football match for three years.

