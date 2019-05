Firefighters rescued one person from a fire at a flat in Telford overnight.

The fire involving a second floor flat on Vicarage Road in Dawley at around 12.19am.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale along with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

