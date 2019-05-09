Police release images as part of Edgmond burglary investigation

Police investigating a burglary near Newport have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Officers are keen to trace the man and vehicle pictured to assist with their enquiries. Images: West Mercia Police

The burglary happened on Thursday 21 March at a house in Edgmond.

During the burglary, a bank card was stolen which has been used at a garage in Shawbirch in Telford and a store in Hodge Hill in Birmingham.

Officers are keen to trace the man pictured as it’s believed he may be able to help with enquiries.

They are also keen to trace the vehicle also pictured which is believed to be an older style silver Ford Galaxy.

The man, or anyone with information that may assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 306s 210319 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

