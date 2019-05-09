7.5 C
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Jail for county lines drug dealer who ‘cuckoo-ed’ house in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

A county lines drug dealer who ‘cuckoo-ed’ a house in Shrewsbury has been jailed.

Jennifer Chigbo, 19, was sentenced to 16 months for possession with intent to supply drugs at Blackfriars Crown Court in London on Wednesday 8 May.

She was arrested in Shrewsbury last August after police carried out an unannounced visit at the home of a vulnerable person in the town.

At the time of her arrest Chigbo was found to be in possession of £800 worth of crack cocaine and heroin.

She pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Magistrates’ Court in February after being charged with possession with intent to supply drugs. The case was sent to Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentencing.

She was arrested the next day at in London at Euston Station after being found in possession of a knife and remanded in custody.

Chigbo was given a four month sentence to run consecutively for the knife offence.

The cuckoo-ing visit by the Local Organised Crime Team in Shropshire was part of West Mercia Police’s work to tackle serious and organised crime and protect those most vulnerable of being exploited.

DS Andy Chatting, from the Local Organised Crime Team, said: “Protecting people from harm is our absolute priority and we are committed to protecting those people who are vulnerable to being exploited by criminals.

“The victim in this case was suffering from mental health issues and completely taken advantage of by Chigbo who used the home to facilitate drugs supply into Shrewsbury.

“We will continue to target those who come into our county to supply drugs and disrupt their criminal network.”

Anyone who is concerned about a person being exploited or a home they believe could be being ‘cuckoo-ed’ by organised criminals is encouraged to get in contact with police to pass on their concerns.

DS Chatting continued: “Information we receive from the local community is absolutely crucial in our work to protect vulnerable people and pursue the activity of criminals.”

To report information to police ring 101 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency or if a crime is taking place always ring 999.

