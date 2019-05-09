Geophysical survey takes place at Shrewsbury Castle

A geophysical survey is being undertaken at Shrewsbury Castle today, as part of a project funded by the Castle Studies Trust.

Shrewsbury Castle, home to the Shropshire Regimental Museum

The Castle Studies Trust awarded a grant of £9,500 for an archaeology project at Shrewsbury Castle which includes a geophysical survey and an excavation of the inner bailey.

The work is being directed by local archaeologist Dr Nigel Baker and is being supported by Shropshire Council and University Centre Shrewsbury.

The survey is using ground penetrating radar across the whole inner bailey of the castle. It is unknown currently how buildings in the inner bailey were planned, the size of the buildings, how many there were, their age or type.

The last geophysical survey at the castle was carried out in 2000. The survey used resistivity with ground-penetrating radar but only focused on selected locations which produced ambiguous results.

It is hoped that this survey will give a better understanding of the planning, scale of investment and dating of the buildings that were once in the inner bailey, ahead of excavation in July.

Dr Nigel Baker, said: “The work is the first stage of a project funded by the Castle Studies Trust to find out more about Shrewsbury Castle. Despite being an almost perfectly-preserved Norman motte-and-bailey castle, it has never before been excavated.

“Coincidentally, 2019 marks the 950th anniversary of the castle’s first appearance in the history books, when it resisted a siege during a local rebellion against Norman rule led by Edric the Wild.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “The geophysical survey is the first phase of this project that will help us to better understand Shrewsbury Castle and its long history.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the survey unearths for us as we seek to increase public awareness of all the Castle has to offer.”

