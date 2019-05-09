Curtain raised on Community Theatre’s first Artistic Director

The Holroyd Community Theatre has announced theatre director Loveday Ingram as their first Artistic Director.

Simon Baynes, Chair of the Holroyd Community Theatre Jonathan Forster, Principal, Moreton Hall Loveday Ingram, Artistic Director of the Holroyd Community Theatre Chris Jones, Managing Director of Jones Brothers Weston Rhyn Ltd Simon Hughes, Director SP Projects

Loveday has directed musicals and plays in the West End, for the Royal Shakespeare Company, internationally and throughout the UK. She was born locally and her first experience of theatre was as a pupil of Moreton Hall School, where the Holroyd Community Theatre is situated. Having come back to live in the area with her young family, Loveday is delighted to be leading this thrilling new venture.

She says: “The Holroyd Community Theatre is a hugely important development for our community. This first-class professional theatre space is being realised with great vision by a dedicated and inspiring team. It will provide access to the highest quality professional arts projects for young people and adults, as both audience members and as participants. The Theatre will host a range of professional productions and concerts, as well as providing a much welcome home for community and educational projects.”

Situated on the outskirts of Oswestry, the Holroyd Community Theatre will be a welcome and much needed resource for the local community in many forms. And under Loveday Ingram’s Artistic Directorship the £1.45 million Arts venue will provide access to first class theatre productions, offer a state-of-the-art space for use by local theatre companies and community groups, provide trainee-ships and opportunities for young people, and access to learning resources for local schools.

Loveday’s most recent productions include a highly critically acclaimed production of The Rover by Aphra Behn for the Royal Shakespeare Company and the British premier of Ken Ludwig’s award winning play Baskerville at Liverpool Playhouse, which will soon be part of the 2019 International Arts Festival at the National Theatre of China. She has worked for several years as Associate Director at Chichester Festival Theatre where three of her productions transferred to the West End and was the originating assistant director on the global hit musical Mamma Mia. She is about to start rehearsals for Henry V at Storyhouse Chester.

Announcing the appointment of the Artistic Director, Moreton Hall Principal, Jonathan Forster said: “This is a most exciting appointment – Loveday Ingram is a renowned writer and director with a national reputation over a range of theatrical genres. The Holroyd Theatre is on target to become a leading venue for music and drama – and who better to direct and lead this project.”

Simon Baynes, Chairman of the Holroyd Community Theatre Company added: “Loveday will bring not only her extensive theatrical experience but also a real understanding of our unique Shropshire and North Wales community. We are delighted that she will be at the helm of our wonderful community theatre”.

