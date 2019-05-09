16,000 streetlights set to be converted to LED by Shropshire Council

Almost 16,000 streetlights will be converted to LED lighting by Shropshire Council over the next three years if plans are approved later this year.

Conventional ‘sodium discharge’ lighting will be upgraded to LED lighting under the plans

The conversion would save more than £1.2m a year in reduced energy and maintenance costs for the council once completed. It will also save almost 3000 tonnes of CO2 every year.

It’s estimated that the total cost of the conversion work will be £8.5m. Of this 70% would be paid for through an interest-free loan from Salix Finance, and the remaining 30% would be funded through Shropshire Council’s highways capital budget.

The plans are set to be considered by the council’s Cabinet in September when they will be asked to agree the funding required and give the work the go-ahead.

Since 2013, the council has converted over 3300 street lights from conventional ‘sodium discharge’ lighting to LED lighting. Subject to securing the Salix funding and Cabinet approval, work would be carried out to convert the remaining 15,783 lights.

The work would also see the lights fitted with central management system (CMS) controls which enable dimming, part-night lighting and fault identification, leading to further savings and greater functionality.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and parking, said:

“I want us to conserve energy, helping the environment for future generations while keeping the lights on in the most important areas.

“Converting our remaining streetlights to LED ligiting is something that would save us well over £1m a year once the conversion programme is complete, but also saving energy and CO2, and ensuring that we have street lighting that is efficient and fit for purpose – which is great news all round.

“It was always the intention that further LED conversions would be carried out when value for money could be demonstrated. However, until recently the cost of LED lighting was prohibitive and didn’t provide value for money.

“During the last few years the cost of LED lighting has reduced significantly and in some cases by as much as 50% making the installation of LED lighting more affordable.

“I now look forward to taking a report to Cabinet in September and asking colleagues to approve the council’s contribution towards this important scheme.”

