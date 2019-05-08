Small fire leads to partial closure of William Brookes School

Firefighters were called to a fire at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock yesterday evening.

The small fire broke out in a first floor classroom at the school on Farley Road at around 8.20pm.



Three fire appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Tweedale. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters used environment agency equipment, a hosereel jet and positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from the building.

Partial closure of school

The school said that the sprinkler system worked to prevent further damage but part of the school will be out of use while the area dries.

The school is closed to students from years 8-10 and year 12 today.

Students in year 13, 11 and 7 are asked to attend as normal.

Supporting Shropshire Live...