Motorcyclist dies following collision near Shrewsbury

A motorcyclist has died following a collision near Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The collision involved a male motorcyclist and two cars and happened at Preston Gubbals at around 1.14pm.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance crew from Cosford in a rapid response car were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered the motorcyclist, a man, with very serious injuries following the collision.

“Ambulance staff performed CPR and administered advanced life support but sadly it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Following assessment at the scene, a man from one of the cars was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution.

“A man and a woman who were travelling in the second car were discharged at the scene.”

The road was closed in both directions from Bomere Heath crossroads to the Ellesmere Road roundabout with diversions in place.

The road remains closed at 5.30pm.

