Man suffers facial injuries following assault on The Ercall

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted on The Ercall in Telford.

The incident happened at the top of The Ercall between 2pm and 2.45pm on bank holiday Monday.

A man in his 50s was punched by another man causing facial injuries that required medical attention.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, 5ft 10 inches tall with brown eyes, short grey hair and stocky build. He was a wearing a blue top, possibly a tracksuit top. It’s believed he was with a woman and a number of dogs at the time of the incident.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for information.

Anyone with information that can assist police enquiries is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 397s 060519. Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

