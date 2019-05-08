Arrest made following robbery in Telford

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Telford.

The robbery happened around 6.40pm on Saturday 4 May in St Quentin Gate outside the International Hotel near to the roundabout in Telford town centre.

A man approached two people before taking a jacket from one of them. It’s believed he then approached another person.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 656s 040519 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...